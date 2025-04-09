9th April 2025
Economic cluster approves SSP.62 billion for farming ahead of rainy season

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

VP Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel chaired Wednesday's c Economic Cluster Meeting| Courtesy

The Economic Cluster, headed by Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, has approved SSP 62 billion to support farming activities ahead of the upcoming rainy season, with key resolutions aimed at stimulating economic development in the country.

The cluster has set a 100-day target to actualize plans focused on revitalizing farming systems, increasing domestic food production, and securing long-term agricultural sustainability.

With agriculture and food security at the core of the agenda, all state governors and chief administrators have been directed to allocate 250,000 hectares of land each for agricultural use.

“This move will expand cultivation, empower local communities, and maximize the country’s vast agricultural potential,” a statement from the Vice President’s office cited.

To further advance these goals, the cluster has tasked Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Lily Albino Akol, with forming a special committee to prepare for a National Agricultural Conference.

This yet-to-be scheduled conference will bring together stakeholders to unlock investments and foster innovative solutions aimed at transforming the agricultural sector.

In his concluding remarks on Wednesday, Vice President Dr. Bol Mel urged members of the Economic Cluster to move swiftly from policy to action, stressing that only through timely and effective implementation can the government bring about real and lasting change for the people of South Sudan.

The Government, according to the cluster, has pledged continued support for farmers, provision of critical resources, and the creation of a conducive environment for sustainable agricultural development.

“These actions are expected to spur economic growth, create employment opportunities, and ensure that every South Sudanese has access to sufficient and easily accessible food,” the statement added.

The mid-week meeting, chaired by Vice President Dr. Bol Mel, was attended by various officials, including Agriculture and Food Security Minister Hussein Abdelbagi, Animal and Fisheries Minister Onyot Adigo Nyikuac, Wildlife, Tourism and Conservation Minister Risik Hussan Zachariah, and Mining Minister, among others.

