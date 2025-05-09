9th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | World News   |   Conclave elects American Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV

Conclave elects American Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV. (Photo: Vatican News).

VATICAN, (Eye Radio) – The Conclave has elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome, becoming the first American to hold the position in the Catholic Church’s 2,000 year history.

The new pope was announced to the waiting crowds by Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti on Thursday

Cardinal Prevost has taken the name Leo XIV. As a missionary, he spent his career working for the Church in Peru and took over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops.

In his first words as Pope, 69-year-old Leo said, “Peace be with you,” and emphasized a message of peace, dialogue and missionary evangelization. He wore the traditional red cape of the papacy — a cape that Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013.

The former pope, Francis brought Prevost to the Vatican in 2023 to serve as the powerful head of the office that vets biship nominations from around the world.

Born in Chicago in 1955 to parents of Spanish and Franco-Italian descent, Prevost served as an altar boy and was ordained in 1982. Although he moved to Peru three years later, he returned regularly to the US to serve as a pastor and a prior in his home city.

He has Peruvian nationality and is fondly remembered as a figure who worked with marginalised communities and helped build bridges. He spent 10 years as a local parish pastor and as a teacher at a seminary in Trujillo in north-western Peru.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported 1

MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported

Published May 3, 2025

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official 2

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official

Published May 3, 2025

Western Embassies urge President Kiir to reverse Machar’s house arrest, deplore hostile counties remarks 3

Western Embassies urge President Kiir to reverse Machar’s house arrest, deplore hostile counties remarks

Published May 2, 2025

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road 4

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road

Published May 5, 2025

SSPDF says boats, barges hijacked at Nile River ports 5

SSPDF says boats, barges hijacked at Nile River ports

Published May 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Dr Lomuro urges peace bodies to end mixed messages, says deal is alive

Published 21 mins ago

South Sudan ‘on the brink,’ U.S. tells UN Security Council

Published 40 mins ago

Rumbek university vice chancellor suspends all staff activities

Published 2 hours ago

SSRA officials in Malaysia to assess use of solar surveillance technology in trade

Published 3 hours ago

Central Equatoria RRC distributes food aid to Morobo IDPs

Published 3 hours ago

Conclave elects American Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.