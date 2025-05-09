9th May 2025




UN Security Council extends UNMISS mandate until April 2026

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

UN Security Council meeting votes to extend UNMISS mandate. (UN TV)

NEW YORK, (Eye Radio) – The United Nations Security Council has extended the mandate of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for another year, as Russia, China and Pakistan abstained from the vote.

The resolution introduced by the United States was supported by 11 Council members, resulting in the mission’s mandate extension until 30th April 2026, amid renewed violence and political tension in South Sudan.

This action follows a short nine-day “technical rollover” approved by the Council on 30 April to allow more time for negotiations.

The Security Council authorized the peacekeeping mission to “use all necessary means” to implement its mandate – including the protection of civilians, assisting aid delivery, supporting implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, and investigating violations of international law.

Three nations – China, Pakistan, and Russia – abstained.

The mandate renewal comes amid an increasingly volatile political and security situation in South Sudan, where the Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom warned ambassadors in April that the fragile peace deal is unravelling.

“As we renew this mandate, South Sudan is on the brink of a broader civil war. With mounting tensions and escalating violence, the need for peace is paramount,” said Ambassador Dorothy Shea, Acting U.S. Representative to the Council.

“The impact of the conflict on the people of South Sudan is alarming. We are troubled by reports of ground attacks, aerial bombardments, indiscriminate use of barrel bombs, and the unconscionable attack on May 3 on a Medecins Sans Frontiers hospital.”

 

 

