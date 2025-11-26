Concern artists raise issues with Central Equatoria governor

A group of singers known as Concern Artists say they met with Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil in Juba yesterday to present concerns affecting the creative community.

Among those who spoke was Menimen (real name Men Mabior). He told media their discussion with the governor touched on three main issues: copyright protection, support for artists, and the role of artists in promoting peace.

“[T]he main goal of the meeting was to engage artist in peace building … secondly the issue of the copyright law that have been pending for over ten years in the parliament. … The work of the artist cannot be protected so artist have the responsibility to take.

Thirdly … the artist raised issue of support for the art center … a center that can empower young people. We are too hopeful … the artist that met the governor … represent the 64 tribe of South Sudan. It was energetic when the artist comes together.”

Concern Artists argue that a proper copyright law is essential to protect their creative output and livelihoods.

According to a recent analysis, South Sudan lacks a comprehensive legal framework to safeguard artists’ rights, a situation many say undermines the growth of the creative sector.

In addition to the meeting with Governor Adil, the group said they also visited the office of the Chief Administrator in the Office of the President — seeking an opportunity to present their views directly to the head of state, to press for support for the arts community.