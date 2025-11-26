Is Dr. Chol South Sudan’s most appointed and dismissed official

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — In the often turbulent political landscape of South Sudan, where official appointments can be as fleeting as the seasonal rains, Dr. Chol Deng Thon Abel has emerged not just as a survivor but as a political phenomenon.

His career trajectory reads less like a standard CV and more like a parliamentary ping-pong match. Having been appointed, relieved, and reappointed to senior positions so many times—easily more than ten times in the last 12 years—he may well hold the national, if unofficial, record for administrative churn. If there were a government official who embodies the phrase “appointed and removed,” it is Dr Chol.

The most recent episode perfectly encapsulates this dramatic instability. Dr Chol’s tenure in the Ministry of Petroleum began in July 2024 as the Undersecretary and saw an initial dismissal in November 2024.

The true turbulence, however, occurred in November 2025. On November 1st, President Kiir reappointed him as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum. Just one week later, the President abruptly dismissed him and immediately reassigned him as a Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

Yet, a mere two weeks later, on November 25, 2025, President Kiir relieved him of his advisory role and reinstated him for the third time to his former post as Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum. Dr. Chol assumed office the very next day, replacing the individual who had only just replaced him days prior—a dizzying demonstration of rapid policy reversal.

This astonishing political yo-yo, characterized by back-to-back reversals within a single fortnight, highlights the chaotic nature of policy leadership in Juba. Yet, for Dr Chol, it is merely the latest chapter in a career defined by rapid cycles of ascendancy and sudden removal.

The most frequent site of this administrative drama has been Nile Petroleum Corporation Ltd (Nilepet), the national oil company established in 2009.

Dr. Chol was first appointed to a key role as Director of Downstream in 2014. His tenure as Managing Director of Nilepet, beginning in 2017, started his most volatile cycle. He replaced James Thelweng Mathiang Rok, who had been on the job for only five months.

He was then removed in September 2020, only to be re-appointed in October 2021, replacing his own successor, Bol Ring Mourwel. This routine of political musical chairs ended, for the time being, in January 2023 when he was finally removed and replaced by Bernard Amuor Maleny.

Despite the turbulence, his multiple stints were marked by significant, tangible achievements that likely explain his unusual resilience and repeated returns to government service.

Dr. Chol, a PhD holder in hydro-engineering, brought technical expertise to the energy sector. His legacy is etched in Juba’s skyline and South Sudan’s infrastructure plans:

He initiated the construction of Nilepet’s iconic headquarters and oversaw the building of what became Juba’s tallest tower, making the company visually prominent to the citizenry. The building was reportedly near completion at the time of his removal in 2023.

In an effort to end South Sudan’s dependence on exporting all its crude oil to Port Sudan, Dr Chol initiated and began building the nation’s first oil refinery. This long-awaited infrastructure project was also nearing completion when he was removed from the office.

Born in 1976 in Malakal, Dr Chol’s professional standing is supported by a strong academic foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Khartoum (2002) and pursued his PhD under a UNESCO-IHE sponsored program.

His early career included work as a Civil Engineer at the Irrigation Works Corporation and a role with Lahmeyer International—Consulting Engineers (Germany) during the construction of the Merowe Dam.

Ultimately, the story of Dr. Chol Deng Thon Abel is a powerful microcosm of governance in South Sudan. His repeated appointments underscore his recognized capability and technical achievement, while his recurring, often immediate, dismissals highlight the deep political fault lines and the persistent administrative volatility that plague the nation’s most vital economic sectors. He is the professional who, for better or worse, just keeps coming back.

