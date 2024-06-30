30th June 2024
Committees auditing CES assets ask for 2 weeks to finalize report

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

CES governor Augustino Jadalla Wani speaks to Eye Radio. (Photo: Awan Moses).

The fact-finding committees auditing Central Equatoria State assets have requested two more weeks from Governor Augustino Jadalla in order to finalize the property review reports.

The two committees were established in a gubernatorial order on May 23, 2024 to assess all disposed government assets including lands, and the state financial records.

Jadalla formed an 11-member committee comprising of technical advisors, legal consultants, representatives from the anti-corruption commission, national security and the criminal investigation department.

The Committee headed by Engineer Juma Stephen Luga and deputized by Clement Maring Samuel is is tasked with assessing all disposal of government assets, lands and properties.

In a separate order, governor Jadalla also formed a state committee to examine the financial records, approved budget including revenue collections and investments in accordance with the state appropriation act, regulations, procedures and policies.

The establishment of the government bodies was said to be a show of commitment to enhancing governance by improving transparency, accountability, and service delivery.

Another committee is reviewing the State’s human resource operational appraisal policy.

Eng. Stephen Lugga said the three fact-finding committees presented their preliminary reports to Governor Jadalla and were granted the additional two weeks for them to complete their work.

“The three committees briefed the governor on the progress and the committees requested an additional two weeks to finalize their work,” Lugga said speaking to the media in Juba on Friday.

Mr. Lugga said 80 per cent of the committees’ expected work has been completed.

“So, the governor has accepted the extension for two weeks. I’m sure that Within These two weeks, the three committees will finalize their work.”

“And of course, we have one of the communities already went to head and next week, they will find the report. So, this report actually as the Public’s impatiently waiting for the outcome.”

 

 

 

