Clearing agents suspend operations, stalling South Sudan cargo

Clearing and forwarding agents handling cargo destined for South Sudan at the Port of Mombasa have suspended their services, following reports of a new charge of 3,580 US dollars per container that they say appeared in a memo circulated on social media without any consultation.

The agents announced their work stoppage yesterday, arguing that the new fee was imposed abruptly and outside established diplomatic and commercial procedures.

Eye Radio can not independently verify the circulated memo.

However, speaking to Kenyan media in Mombasa, former KIFA chair Roi Mwanthi said stakeholders were blindsided by the circulated directive, which he stressed did not follow official channels.

“It is punitive, and the directive which was addressed through the social media violates existing diplomatic channels,” he said.

” And the existing single custom territory protocols demand that commissioners of any partner state must consult the commissioner of any nation if they want to introduce any levies or charges, so that consultation and public participation is undertaken.

Mwanti added that the importers buy the goods which are in containers and should not be considered as a separate commodity.

He further explained that the fee’s structure goes against established shipping procedures, saying, “Even if one pays a container deposit, that deposit is refundable once the empty container is returned to Mombasa. But this notice gives no provision for a refund. It simply adds to the cost of imported goods and increases the cost of doing business in the region, especially in South Sudan.”

According to him, it’s only South Sudan as opposed to other EAC member states that is violating the protocol.

He noted that the circulated directive also contradicts long-standing exemptions applied to shippers who purchase their own containers. “Shippers buy the container and the goods inside it. Such containers are exempted from any deposit. They are not supposed to be charged, harassed, or made to pay anything because the container belongs to them,” he said.

Mwanti accused South Sudanese authorities of going beyond their mandate, adding, “We are being told the government of South Sudan wants to collect 3,580 dollars from shippers on containers they do not own. That is not their business. Those containers belong to the importer.”

He stressed that governments operating through the Port of Mombasa must respect regional protocols. “First, they must follow diplomatic channels. Second, they must stop issuing memos through social media demanding that we pay this or that. We have repeated many times: we do not oppose South Sudan collecting taxes or levies, as long as they are collected at their borders—not from Mombasa.”

The protest comes despite an earlier official notice from the South Sudan Revenue Authority dated 17th November 2025, which abolished the long-standing 5,000-dollar container deposit fee.

In that notice, the SSRA clarified that the container deposit was removed to ease the burden on traders and strengthen regional cooperation. The authority also introduced a new requirement for a Maritime Container Release One-Time Password (OTP), a digital verification code that must be generated through the government e-portal before any cargo bound for South Sudan can be released.

The OTP requirement was presented as part of a broader effort to enhance transparency, track containers, and curb losses at regional ports.

However, clearing agents say the new 3,580-dollar charge circulating online is not part of the official SSRA directive, and its unclear origin has raised serious concern among shippers, transporters, and logistics companies operating along the Mombasa–Juba corridor.

Mwanti warned that the situation is disrupting operations, saying, “The main work of revenue authorities is trade facilitation, not trade sabotage. Until this notice is withdrawn or suspended, we are downing our tools. We are stopping the clearing and transport of containers or loose cargo destined for the Republic of South Sudan.”

Mr. Mwanthi is now urging both the Kenyan and South Sudanese authorities to clarify the situation urgently and formally engage stakeholders before any new fees are introduced.

