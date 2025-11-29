29th November 2025

SSOA factions call for inclusive talks to revitalize peace process

Author: Irene Jackson | Published: 1 hour ago

The former Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol. [Photo: Courtesy]

Two splinter groups within the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) have renewed calls for broader national dialogue and concrete action to address delays in implementing the 2018 peace agreement (R-ARCSS), following a five-day consultative meeting in Juba.

A delegation led by Josephine Lagu acknowledged that the peace deal has encountered serious challenges but said the recent consultations created space for renewed political engagement.

According to SSOA secretary-general Moro Genesio, the group discussed solutions and developed a proposed agenda for the forthcoming national dialogue.

Speaking after the faction presented its position on Friday, Genesio underscored the need for an inclusive process.

 “We all agreed that there are issues that have impeded the implementation of the agreement… We feel we should have an inclusive dialogue, including inviting those outside who may wish to join, so we can move the country forward together for peaceful elections.”

This faction emphasized that future talks should bring non-signatories into the fold, arguing that broader participation is essential for restoring national cohesion.

A parallel SSOA faction led by Hussein Abdelbagi also voiced concerns about the slow implementation of the peace deal, saying progress has been insufficient and requires urgent attention.

During the same consultations, SSOA representative and MP Clement Juma pointed to insecurity and internal divisions among key signatory parties, noting that these issues are worsening conditions in rural areas.

Juma said the release of detained political leaders is crucial to rebuilding trust and ensuring meaningful participation in the peace process.

 “There is slow implementation of the peace agreement and therefore we need concrete steps… For us to have peace back on track, we need to make sure these political leaders are released so they become part of the negotiation and we agree on the way forward.”

Although the two factions highlighted different approach—one focusing on inclusive dialogue and the other on political detentions—both agreed that delays in implementing the R-ARCSS, combined with rising insecurity, pose ongoing challenges to the peace process.

The groups also expressed satisfaction with the overall political parties’ consultations, describing them as an important platform for moving discussions forward.

