National cabinet approves nurses, midwives bill 2025

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy of Office of the President

The national Council of Ministers, in its regular Friday’s sitting chaired by President Salva Kiir Mayardit, has approved the Nurses and Midwives Bill 2025 with amendments.

During the deliberations, the government stated that this legal framework will advance the regulation of the healthcare system and improve maternal healthcare across the country.

According to a Friday post on the official page of the president, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Michael Makuei Lueth, presented the Bill to the Council of Ministers, explaining its significance in establishing a structured and accountable legal framework for South Sudan’s nursing and midwifery professions.

Speaking to the press shortly after the meeting, Information Minister Ateny Wek Ateny said the Bill received full approval from the Ministers following extensive discussions.

He added that the Bill will now be forwarded to the National Legislative Assembly for further debate and final ratification.

Officials described the Nursing and Midwifery Bill as not merely a legislative milestone, but a crucial step towards enhancing healthcare delivery and improving the well-being of mothers and children in South Sudan.

National cabinet approves nurses, midwives bill 2025

