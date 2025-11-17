Government ramps up readiness after Ethiopia confirms Marburg virus

The Ministry of Health says it is strengthening preparedness and readiness measures following the confirmation of a Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in neighbouring Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the country’s first-ever outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease in the South Ethiopia Region.

Health officials there say nine cases have been detected in Jinka town after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the deadly virus.

Experts at the Ethiopia Public Health Institute report that the virus strain is similar to those seen in previous outbreaks across East Africa.

The government, with support from the World Health Organization, has deployed outbreak-response teams, launched community screening, isolated cases, traced contacts, and intensified public awareness campaigns to contain the spread.

Marburg is a severe and often fatal viral haemorrhagic fever, similar to Ebola.

It is transmitted from fruit bats to humans and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people.

Early symptoms include high fever, severe headache, muscle pain and fatigue, and can quickly progress to severe bleeding.

Although there is no licensed vaccine or treatment, early supportive care; such as rehydration and management of symptoms, can improve chances of survival.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Civil society urges force withdrawal after Yambio crossfire deaths Previous Post