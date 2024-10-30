30th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   19 youth arrested in Aweil North over alleged criminal acts

19 youth arrested in Aweil North over alleged criminal acts

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Map of Greater Aweil|Courtesy

At least 19 youths have been arrested over alleged livestock theft and illegal gambling in Aweil North County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

The County Commissioner Kiir Chan has confirmed the arrest to Eye Radio earlier today.

He said the crackdown between 9:00-11:00 PM on Monday followed incidents of stolen cows and goats in recent days.

According to Chan, the youth were also spotted assembling with knives and machetes

Others were reported involved illegal gambling games.

“The organized forces launched a crackdown in Aweil North County after  phenomenon of stealing cows and goats and assembling of youth using knives and machetes and playing cards and illegal gambling.

“Yesterday (Monday) we did a big crackdown from 9 – 11 pm, a big number of youth were arrested, they are nineteen in number including playing illegal gambling,” he said.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya introduces visa extension fees for foreign nationals 1

Kenya introduces visa extension fees for foreign nationals

Published October 28, 2024

Historic Victory: South Sudan defeats Kenya 2-0 in CHAN qualifiers 2

Historic Victory: South Sudan defeats Kenya 2-0 in CHAN qualifiers

Published October 28, 2024

South Sudanese-Australian killed in car crash while driving to work 3

South Sudanese-Australian killed in car crash while driving to work

Published October 24, 2024

Richard Sultan receives 2024 IGAD Media award, 10 days after his passing 4

Richard Sultan receives 2024 IGAD Media award, 10 days after his passing

Published October 24, 2024

Prof. Taban Lo’Liyong urges creation of cultural centres nationwide 5

Prof. Taban Lo’Liyong urges creation of cultural centres nationwide

Published October 23, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

19 youth arrested in Aweil North over alleged criminal acts

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society demands timetable for extended 24-month transition period

Published 3 hours ago

Yambio man once labeled ‘devil at birth” seeks support

Published 4 hours ago

Rumbek Unv. lecturers vow to continue strike despite a month payment

Published 5 hours ago

Meet South Sudanese-born Natalina who receives Global Humanitarian Award

Published 7 hours ago

Block leaders in Juba’s Jondoru suburb decry insecurity, lack of basic amenities

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.