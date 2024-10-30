19 youth arrested in Aweil North over alleged criminal acts

At least 19 youths have been arrested over alleged livestock theft and illegal gambling in Aweil North County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

The County Commissioner Kiir Chan has confirmed the arrest to Eye Radio earlier today.

He said the crackdown between 9:00-11:00 PM on Monday followed incidents of stolen cows and goats in recent days.

According to Chan, the youth were also spotted assembling with knives and machetes

Others were reported involved illegal gambling games.

“The organized forces launched a crackdown in Aweil North County after phenomenon of stealing cows and goats and assembling of youth using knives and machetes and playing cards and illegal gambling.

“Yesterday (Monday) we did a big crackdown from 9 – 11 pm, a big number of youth were arrested, they are nineteen in number including playing illegal gambling,” he said.



