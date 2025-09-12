Church leaders urge action on crisis in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio)—A coalition of 24 South Sudanese church leaders has expressed deep concern over the country’s ongoing crisis, urging political leaders to move beyond rhetoric and commit to genuine dialogue, reconciliation, and peace.

The leaders, under the umbrella of the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC), met for a peace engagement in Machakos, Kenya, from September 9 to 13, 2025.

In their communiqué, the church leaders noted that South Sudan continues to face a profound political and humanitarian crisis.

They cited delays in implementing the Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS), persistent sub-national violence, worsening economic hardship, and eroding public trust as key issues.

They warned that the fragile peace process risks collapse if urgent action is not taken.

Quoting scripture, they called on citizens and leaders alike to embrace peace: “Let us dialogue and live in peace! (Isaiah 1:18).”

The church leaders pledged to assert their divine mandate to minister peace and reconciliation by establishing a Church Initiative for National Healing and Reconciliation (CINHR) to create safe spaces for dialogue.

They also called for a general amnesty and national forgiveness, including for detainees and armed groups.

The statement was signed by leading church figures, including Most Rev. Dr. Justin Badi Arama, Chair of the SSCC, and His Eminence Dr. Stephen Ameyu Martin Cardinal Mulla, Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba.

The leaders expressed steadfast hope that the church-led process can help break the political deadlock and offer South Sudanese a tangible pathway to lasting peace.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter