El Sabah Children Hospital Director raises alarm over unemployed Pediatricians

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Executive Director of El Sabah Children’s Hospital, Justin Bruno, has raised an alarm that nearly 50 paediatric doctors remain unemployed and underutilized across South Sudan.

Bruno made the remarks during a visit to the hospital by Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial, the Israeli Ambassador to South Sudan, and representatives from the Israeli charity Save Our Children’s Heart.

The delegation inspected the hospital’s conditions and launched a three-day medical campaign led by a team of Israeli cardiologists.

The campaign’s mission is to screen children with heart complications to identify severe cases requiring urgent, life-saving surgery. Under an agreement between Juba and Jerusalem, children in critical condition will be airlifted to Israel for free surgical operations.

Bruno noted that while many pediatricians have been trained from across South Sudan, including Pariang, Wau, Western Equatoria, and Eastern Equatoria, they remain without employment or deployment.

He urged the government to hire and deploy them nationwide to improve healthcare services.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial confirmed that more than 200 children have already been screened at El Sabah Hospital, with about 50 requiring further treatment abroad.

She thanked the government of Israel, Save Our Children’s Heart, and South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their support.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health and also on behalf of the government of South Sudan, I thank the government of Israel and I also appreciate the work that our Ministry of Foreign Affairs…is doing,” she said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Seven Years On: Citizens accuse leaders of failing to bring stability Previous Post