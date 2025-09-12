12th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   El Sabah Children Hospital Director raises alarm over unemployed Pediatricians

El Sabah Children Hospital Director raises alarm over unemployed Pediatricians

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

El Sabah Children Hospital in Juba, South Sudan - courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Executive Director of El Sabah Children’s Hospital, Justin Bruno, has raised an alarm that nearly 50 paediatric doctors remain unemployed and underutilized across South Sudan.

Bruno made the remarks during a visit to the hospital by Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial, the Israeli Ambassador to South Sudan, and representatives from the Israeli charity Save Our Children’s Heart.

The delegation inspected the hospital’s conditions and launched a three-day medical campaign led by a team of Israeli cardiologists.

The campaign’s mission is to screen children with heart complications to identify severe cases requiring urgent, life-saving surgery. Under an agreement between Juba and Jerusalem, children in critical condition will be airlifted to Israel for free surgical operations.

Bruno noted that while many pediatricians have been trained from across South Sudan, including Pariang, Wau, Western Equatoria, and Eastern Equatoria, they remain without employment or deployment.

He urged the government to hire and deploy them nationwide to improve healthcare services.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial confirmed that more than 200 children have already been screened at El Sabah Hospital, with about 50 requiring further treatment abroad.

She thanked the government of Israel, Save Our Children’s Heart, and South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their support.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health and also on behalf of the government of South Sudan, I thank the government of Israel and I also appreciate the work that our Ministry of Foreign Affairs…is doing,” she said.

Popular Stories
Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal 1

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published September 6, 2025

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive 2

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published September 6, 2025

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal 3

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal

Published September 9, 2025

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan 4

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published September 10, 2025

South Sudan repatriates Mexican national deported from the U.S. 5

South Sudan repatriates Mexican national deported from the U.S.

Published September 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published 2 hours ago

Church leaders urge action on crisis in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

El Sabah Children Hospital Director raises alarm over unemployed Pediatricians

Published 4 hours ago

Seven Years On: Citizens accuse leaders of failing to bring stability

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan Football Federation appoints oversight committees

Published 5 hours ago

SPLM-IO condemns treason charges against Machar

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.