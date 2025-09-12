12th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | National News | News   |   Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, Youth and Sports Minister - Courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has released a clarification on its recent press briefing regarding formal charges against Dr. Riek Machar, following a significant public outcry.

In a press release seen by Eye Radio on Friday, September 12, the Ministry addressed concerns over its quotation of a specific legal article during the briefing.

The Ministry clarified that the purpose of the briefing was to give the public a summary of the investigation’s findings, not to present a legally binding document.

“The press briefing document is not admissible in court and was never intended for that purpose,” the statement read.

It added that the briefing was designed to provide a synopsis and highlight major themes of the investigation, rather than to present all the details.

The Ministry acknowledged the public’s concerns about the legal citations, assuring citizens that the “correct provisions of the law have been properly cited in the official case diary and are already before the court.”

The Ministry emphasized that there should be no “misunderstanding or confusion” about the briefing’s goal, which was simply to keep the public informed.

The Ministry concluded by calling on all citizens to “remain vigilant and constructive” in following the case as it progresses.

Popular Stories
Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal 1

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published September 6, 2025

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive 2

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published September 6, 2025

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal 3

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal

Published September 9, 2025

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan 4

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published September 10, 2025

South Sudan repatriates Mexican national deported from the U.S. 5

South Sudan repatriates Mexican national deported from the U.S.

Published September 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published 2 hours ago

Church leaders urge action on crisis in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

El Sabah Children Hospital Director raises alarm over unemployed Pediatricians

Published 4 hours ago

Seven Years On: Citizens accuse leaders of failing to bring stability

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan Football Federation appoints oversight committees

Published 5 hours ago

SPLM-IO condemns treason charges against Machar

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.