Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has released a clarification on its recent press briefing regarding formal charges against Dr. Riek Machar, following a significant public outcry.

In a press release seen by Eye Radio on Friday, September 12, the Ministry addressed concerns over its quotation of a specific legal article during the briefing.

The Ministry clarified that the purpose of the briefing was to give the public a summary of the investigation’s findings, not to present a legally binding document.

“The press briefing document is not admissible in court and was never intended for that purpose,” the statement read.

It added that the briefing was designed to provide a synopsis and highlight major themes of the investigation, rather than to present all the details.

The Ministry acknowledged the public’s concerns about the legal citations, assuring citizens that the “correct provisions of the law have been properly cited in the official case diary and are already before the court.”

The Ministry emphasized that there should be no “misunderstanding or confusion” about the briefing’s goal, which was simply to keep the public informed.

The Ministry concluded by calling on all citizens to “remain vigilant and constructive” in following the case as it progresses.

