15th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | News   |   Central Equatoria demands swift action on Ugandan incursion into Kajokeji

Central Equatoria demands swift action on Ugandan incursion into Kajokeji

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

CES Cabinet minister during deliberation of the budget| Courtesy |Office of the Governor, Central Equatoria State

The government of Central Equatoria State has reiterated its call on the national government to take swift action over the recent incursion by the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) into Kajo-Keji County.

The appeal was made during an ordinary Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s office this morning, the acting state minister of information, Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, described the 28th July attack on Kangapo II Payam as a violation of South Sudan’s sovereignty.

Lo-Lado appealed for urgent diplomatic steps to resolve the issue.

“The Council reiterates that peaceful dialogue should be expedited to address this issue within the shortest time possible,” he said in the statement.

The remarks follow the recent formation of a joint investigation committee by South Sudan and Uganda to probe the border clashes.

The committee was established after a visit by Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, last week.

In a separate development, Lo-Lado also condemned the recent attack on the Mogiri cattle market.

He appealed to the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Jonglei State to avoid any retaliatory attacks on Central Equatoria territory.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer 1

‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer

Published August 12, 2025

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university 2

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university

Published August 13, 2025

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is over criminal matter 3

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is over criminal matter

Published August 12, 2025

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement 4

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement

Published August 14, 2025

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders 5

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders

Published August 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Northern Bahr el Ghazal to launch first commissioners’ forum

Published 13 minutes ago

Over 10,000 households affected by floods in Twic East – Commissioner

Published 29 minutes ago

Kiir directs new Western Equatoria leaders to restore stability

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t to streamline community tournaments to promote professionalism

Published 2 hours ago

Experts urge working mothers to express and store breast milk for baby’s wellbeing

Published 2 hours ago

Central Equatoria demands swift action on Ugandan incursion into Kajokeji

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.