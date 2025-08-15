Central Equatoria demands swift action on Ugandan incursion into Kajokeji

The government of Central Equatoria State has reiterated its call on the national government to take swift action over the recent incursion by the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) into Kajo-Keji County.

The appeal was made during an ordinary Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s office this morning, the acting state minister of information, Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, described the 28th July attack on Kangapo II Payam as a violation of South Sudan’s sovereignty.

Lo-Lado appealed for urgent diplomatic steps to resolve the issue.

“The Council reiterates that peaceful dialogue should be expedited to address this issue within the shortest time possible,” he said in the statement.

The remarks follow the recent formation of a joint investigation committee by South Sudan and Uganda to probe the border clashes.

The committee was established after a visit by Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, last week.

In a separate development, Lo-Lado also condemned the recent attack on the Mogiri cattle market.

He appealed to the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Jonglei State to avoid any retaliatory attacks on Central Equatoria territory.

