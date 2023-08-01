Chief Chol Deng hails Twic-Ngok improved relations

The Chief of Abyei Administrative Area has reported improved relations between Twic of Warrap State and Ngok Dinka saying the two communities are now living in peace.

Dr. Chol Deng Alaak spoke in a meeting with President Salva Kiir at the weekend, the Presidential Press Unit reported.

According to the Abyei Chief, the implementation of the agreement between Twic and Ngok Dinka was going on well, and the security situation in the area is relatively stable as the people are engaged in farming.

In April 2023, the two communities held a peace dialogue in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and agreed to a cessation of hostilities, free movement of the citizens, and withdrawal of youth allied to the warring parties.

But the chiefs from the neighboring areas disagreed on the terms and definition of a buffer zone that was outlined in a communique.

