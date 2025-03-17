‘Gone too soon’: Eye Radio CEO Stephen Omiri’s tribute to Charles Wote

Eye Radio’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Omiri describes journalist Charles Wote as a remarkable young man whose potential to serve the South Sudan was “extinguished far too soon” following his passing on March 15.

Wote died of liver complications at Mulago Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, a month after he fell ill, according to a close relative.

He began working with Eye Radio in October 2017 as a stringer and later became the producer of the main flagship Dawn program, as well as a news and program reporter.

In his tribute, aired on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show, Stephen Omiri reflected on Wote’s dedication to journalism, stating that the late reporter poured out his heart into his work “not merely because it was his job but because he loved what he did.”

“Charles was more than just a name—he was a South Sudanese patriot, a devoted Azande, and an unwavering voice for his people. His dedication to this nation and her citizens shone brightly in all that he did.”

“Each morning at 5 a.m., he would rise, fueled by purpose and commitment, ensuring that Emmanuel Akile had the stories that mattered for the Dawn Show. He poured his heart into his work, not merely because it was his job, but because he loved what he did and, more importantly, he loved South Sudan.”

Omiri said Wote’s unwavering dedication lies in his remarkable ability to weave stories that resonated with the hearts and minds of everyday South Sudanese.

“Yet, amidst this noble endeavor, we often overlook the sacrifices that Charles and his fellow journalists make. They face the harsh reality of being perceived as villains for simply striving to uphold the truth in a landscape filled with challenges.”

“In a country where many believe that media services come free, injustices abound. An NGO leader may readily spend money reserving a venue for a workshop, while often expecting the media to provide coverage without compensation.”

He decried the poor condition facing South Sudanese journalists including lack of resources to provide medical insurance and proper remuneration.

Omiri said he believes Wote’s life could have been saved had he been afforded basic medical insurance. He regrets that the deceased and many of his colleagues had no safety net because Eye Media lacks the resources to provide such essential support.

“His potential to shape the future of South Sudan was extinguished far too soon, not due to a lack of will or talent, but because he lacked the means to secure his health when it mattered most.”

“Today, we remember not just a journalist, but a life that, while threatened, was dedicated to saving others through the power of storytelling.”

“We remember Charles Wote, my journalist, my brother, and a hero who left us far too soon. May his legacy inspire us to continue fighting for a better South Sudan—a place where every voice is heard, every story matters, and every life is valued.”

