CES governor receives report on predecessor’s handling of state assets

The three committees formed by Central Equatoria Governor to assess all disposed government assets, including land and state financial records, have submitted their findings.

These fact-finding committees were established by a gubernatorial order in March 2024 and mandated to examine and assess records related to budgets, the disposal of assets, and human resource policies within the state government.

The groups include technical advisors, legal consultants, representatives from the Anti-Corruption Commission, National Security, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The committees submitted their findings to Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani yesterday after nearly three months of investigation.

But the head of the investigation team Hon. Simon Kiman, did not disclose the outcomes of their work to the public.

Mr. Kiman said it is the Governor’s responsibility to share the findings with the public.

“We have given our recommendations based on what we observed, but since we have submitted our report, it is up to the Governor to disclose its contents,” he said.

“Our role here is to inform the public that we have fulfilled our duties. I want to assure the press and public that we have done our work with justice and integrity, adhering strictly to the terms of reference.”

“If you seek details, those will be disclosed by the Governor, as the report has been submitted to him, and the Governor will be the one to share its content. For us, our mandate was to review the current situation, and that is what we have done.”

The first committee, headed by Simon Kiman, completed its review of revenue, budget analysis, revenue generation, and investment.

The second committee, led by Deputy Chairperson Clement Maring Samuel, was responsible for assessing the disposal of all government assets, including land and properties.

The third committee, chaired by Joshua Shuka, focused on Administration Policy and Human Resource Operational Appraisal.

