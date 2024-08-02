Kiir appoints Paulino Lukudu as Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State

President Salva Kiir has appointed Paulino Lukudu Obede as the new Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, replacing Sarah Nene Redento.
In a statement broadcast by state-run SSBC on Thursday evening, Kiir also dismissed Counties commissioners, Emmanuel Khamis Richards, Agregrey Cycrus Kanyikawa and Joseph Mawa Morish.
Emmanuel Taban, Robert Lasu Morish, and Charles Tata Bullen for Yei, Lainya and Morobo Counties replaced them.
Paulino Lukudu Obede was the Central Equatorial State Minister of Information.
