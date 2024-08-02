2nd August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Kiir appoints Paulino Lukudu as Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State

Kiir appoints Paulino Lukudu as Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

Hon. Paulino Lukudu Obede, the new Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State - Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has appointed Paulino Lukudu Obede as the new Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, replacing Sarah Nene Redento.

In a statement broadcast by state-run SSBC on Thursday evening, Kiir also dismissed Counties commissioners, Emmanuel Khamis Richards, Agregrey Cycrus Kanyikawa and Joseph Mawa Morish.

Emmanuel Taban, Robert Lasu Morish, and Charles Tata Bullen for Yei, Lainya and Morobo Counties replaced them.

Paulino Lukudu Obede was the Central Equatorial State Minister of Information.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:55:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent 1

Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Published July 31, 2024

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba 2

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba

Published July 29, 2024

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death 3

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death

Published July 30, 2024

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail 4

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail

Published July 31, 2024

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday 5

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday

Published July 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CES governor receives report on predecessor’s handling of state assets

Published 55 mins ago

Kiir appoints Paulino Lukudu as Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan drops in Press Freedom Index, but ranked above Egypt, Ethiopia

Published 18 hours ago

Why exclusive breastfeeding is important for both baby and mother

Published 18 hours ago

MP urges young men to marry more wives to compensate war losses

Published 18 hours ago

Residents of hunger-hit Budi call for aid intervention

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.