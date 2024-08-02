Juba’s Gondokoro residents decry dysfunctional healthcare

Communities of Gondo-koro Payam in Juba County said they have been without access to healthcare service for the last two years, adding that local health facilities have never received drugs consignment during that period.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday, residents of the Gondokoro Payam of around 6,000 people with 3 non-functioning health facilities, blamed the government for what they termed as years of neglect.

Gondokoro’s Acting Executive Chief, Mr. Jacob Tongun Wani said the community has health units which are not operational due to limited or non-delivery of drug consignments.

Stella Juan, a Gondokoro resident, narrated that they have no choice but to cover long distance to access the nearest operational health services in Juba and neighboring payams. ‘

“If one falls sick at night, they will have to wait until morning and if the sickness gets serious, they will die,” she said.

“If their situation waits until the next morning, then they have to move a long distance to Gumba or Juba and that’s a lot of suffering for us.”

The South Sudan government only funds about 2 percent of the country’s healthcare needs, leaving critical training, medicine, and service responsibilities on to donors, according to US development agency, USAID.

The agency also indicates that most South Sudanese lack access to essential health services, safe water, and sanitation.

Further, one in every ten children dies before they turn five, and the country has the highest maternal mortality rate in the world with about 1,223 deaths per 100,000 live births, the World Bank said.

Ms. Juan further encouraged the government to meet its obligation to fulfilling the citizens’ right to healthcare in the area.

“The government is not thinking on this though it is their responsibility. There are no drugs here, it is only God helping the sick here. That’s the issue causing us a lot pain here.”

Another community member, Bernard Ladu, said they have been raising the concern with relevant authorities, but it falls on death ears.

“Now, to take your sick family member from here up to the city on the other side, it cost up to 20,000SSP, and if you don’t have that amount of money you have then to foot.”

“If these partners are listening, they should help us with drugs in our units here, we have personnel who can serve us here.”

The head of the Gondokoro healthcare units, Mr. Daniel Alesandro, said one of the alternative for alleviating the crisis is for the national government to upgrade the dormant units into one Primary Health Care Center.

Alesandro said his staff have since deserted the units after the government stopped medical supplies to the remote payam.

“Up to now, no drugs supply from the government of central Equatoria state, it has been two years now since 2022,” he said.

“If the government can make these three units functional, then we will optimistically be sure that by next year we will get upgraded to PHCC. Secondly, we have issues with workers at the facilities, workers like nurses and professional community health workers.”

Gondokoro is reeling from recent incidents of political and subnational violence – and a March 2024 report of ceasefire monitors CTSAM-VM – found that a joint disarmament force in the area were involved in human rights abuses including arrests and mass displacement of civilians in December 2023.

