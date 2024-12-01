CES begins inquiry into civilian killings in Wonduruba

A team of government officials appointed by Central Equatoria Governor Augustino Jadalla to investigate the killing of civilians in Wonduruba and Jebel Iraq areas of the state arrived at the affected locations on Friday to begin their work.

Wonduruba has witnessed recurrent violence, with skirmishes between the army and rebel NAS forces taking heavy tolls on civilians as more than 20 people have been killed and over 5,000 displaced this year, according to reports.

The deadliest incident was on 9th October – when armed assailants launched a mid-night attack – where they dragged 10 male juveniles out of their homes, hacked them with machetes and left their bodies lying on the road and bushes.

The incident occurred hours after alleged fighting between what were termed rival factions of the National Salvation Front (NAS) in the outskirts of the area – and at the same time as Governor Jadalla was visiting the counties.

Following the Wonduruba violence, several attacks were reported including the killing of 9 boda-boda riders in Ganji Payam of Juba County and four people in Kajo-Keji County.

UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it was alarmed by interconnected attacks involving armed groups in the Greater Juba area of Central Equatoria state, which claimed the lives of 24 people, including 19 civilians.

Wonduruba coordinator said on 18th November that calm has returned but displaced civilians were fearing to return to their homes and calling for the withdrawal of soldiers deployed there.

Meanwhile, the investigation committee, headed by the state Advisor for Peace and Security Hon. Angelo Daya, arrived in Wonduruba on Friday after setting off from Juba.

A press statement from the governor’s office quotes the committee spokesperson, Mawa A. Moses as saying: “We have started our work yesterday. We travelled well and we were received by the Payam Coordinator and the chiefs.”

Wonduruba Coordinator Towongo Stephen Michael reportedly said arrival of the team to start its work is a positive move and direction in ensuring justice prevails.

On November 11, bishops of Central Equatoria Province of the Episcopal Church called on the government to clear United Nations and other rights groups to launch independent inquiry into reports of atrocities against civilians in Wonduruba.

Paul Yugusuk, Archbishop of Central Equatoria Internal Province – speaking on behalf of 12 bishops – called for an inquiry into the killing of at least 23 people and incidents of sexual violence there starting from October 2024.

Rights groups including the South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network (SSHRDN), have called for accountability in the recent violence where dozens of civilians were killed in Central Equatoria.

