30th November 2024
President Kiir urges inclusive, just and responsive EAC integration

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

President Salva kiir has said he tenure at the East Africa Community was  confronted with regional and global challenges and urged counterparts for a unified approach and decisive action concerning regional integration.

Kiir handed the mantle of EAC to his Kenyan Counterpart William Ruto at the bloc’s 24th ordinary submit in Arusha, Tanzania on Saturday.

“It has been a profound honor to steer this great community especially as we are confronted regional and global challenges that require a unified approach and decisive action.

According to Kiir,  the 25th-year -old EAC has seen the aspirations and expectations of our citizens on regional integration still remaining high, asserting that “the people want an inclusive, just and responsive integration process that addresses the daily needs for prosperous, peaceful and united East Africa.”

He emphasized the need for a collective resolve to drive the region forward which he said required commitment  “to our citizens.”

During his term Kiir said he witnessed devastating consequences of insecurity in the region where he guided critical dialogue on peace and security in our region.

“It is my firm believe that East African must be a region where peace is actively natured and preserved through dialogue, reconciliation and cooperation that we can build the lasting peace that our people truly deserve.”

Concerning inter-state  infrastructure development, Dr Ruto  noted progress and urged commitment of member state to the 167 million US dollars to expedite regional connectivity

“We have made a satisfactory progress in the implementation of projects and programs in four pillars of the customs union, the common market, the monetary union, and the political federation.”

In his recommendations, Kiir urged for enhanced regional peace and security, political process for economic development of the community, strengthened trade within the East Africa Community, eased digital transformation capacity to strengthening our industrial-based  community as well as enhanced regional finance value addition.

He also called for the advancement of monetary integration, building of climate resilience, empowerment of youth innovation and free enterprise to ensuring integration benefits.

“Enhancing efficient infrastructure in all the partner state in line with priorities infrastructure program approved by the member Heads of State”, he said.

Meanwhile he expressed optimism on regional peace saying “We face challenges, the peace may sometime look slow but I want to assure you our commitment; one people, one destiny remains unshakable.”

