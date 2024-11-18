Wonduruba civilians fear to return home despite relative calm: Administrator

The Administrator of Woundurba Area in Central Equatoria State said calm has return following a series of deadly violence, but he added that displaced civilians are living in fear and call for the withdrawal of soldiers deployed there.

Wonduruba has witnessed recurrent violence, with skirmishes between the army and rebel NAS forces taking heavy tolls on civilians as more than 20 people have been killed and over 5,000 displaced this year.

On 9th October, assailants launched a mid-night attack in Wonduruba Payam, where they dragged 10 male juveniles out of their homes, hacked them with machetes and left their bodies lying on the road and bushes.

The incident occurred hours after alleged fighting between rival factions of the NAS in the outskirts of the area, according to local authorities.

The state government has since formed an investigation committee into the incident and other related attacks, while pledging to identify and prosecute culprits behind the incidents.

Meanwhile, Wonduruba Administrator Stephen Tongo said the area is relatively calm although people are still living in fear.

He said some of the civilians have returned to their houses while others said they can only return home and feel safe if soldiers deployed for their own protection are withdrawn.

“People are not yet returned. Those who have run away, the IDP, are still living in fear. Yes, I’m saying they have not yet come all, but I’m asking them to come,” he said, adding that the government will heed their demand.

“I’m asking the soldiers to be removed from the areas of residence because we deployed them to protect the civilian property. In one place of Malacca, we are going to withdraw the soldiers to see that they come back.”

Last week, 12 bishops of Central Equatoria Province of the Episcopal Church called on the government to clear United Nations and other rights groups to launch independent inquiry into reports of atrocities against civilians in Wonduruba.

Paul Yugusuk, the Archbishop of Central Equatoria Internal Province calls for an inquiry into the killing of at least 23 people and incidents of sexual violence there starting from last month.

