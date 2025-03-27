27th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics | Regional   |   IGAD urges maximum restraint, dialogue to resolve South Sudan conflict

IGAD urges maximum restraint, dialogue to resolve South Sudan conflict

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu addressed 43rd extraordinary summit. (Photo:Courtesy).

DJIBOUTI (Eye Radio) – The IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu has called for maximum restraint and dialogue among South Sudan peace parties to resolve differences through inclusive and peaceful means.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Workneh reiterated the regional bloc’s readiness to mediation efforts and called upon regional and international partners to reinforce the imperative of preserving peace in South Sudan.

He said IGAD, which mediated the 2018 peace accord, expresses “alarm” over the reports indicating the house arrest of FVP Riek Machar and escalating insecurity in the country.

Dr. Workneh said the developments “seriously undermine the revitalized peace agreement and risk plunging the country back into violent conflict.”

Dr. Workneh recalled the communique of the 43rd Extraordinary IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government on 12th March 2025, calling on all parties to immediately refrain from unilateral actions that violate the spirit and letter of the peace accord.

He said the current trajectory, if unchecked, could lead to a collapse of the transitional process and a relapse into full-scale war, with devastating consequences for the people of South Sudan and the region at large.

The statement conclude that the people of South Sudan deserve lasting stability, not a return to conflict.

IGAD also reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and urged all stakeholders to act responsibly in the interest of peace and national unity.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns 1

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published March 25, 2025

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms 2

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published March 25, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 3

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published March 25, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 4

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal 5

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal

Published March 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist Adeng expresses concern over political crisis in S Sudan

Published 44 mins ago

Machar’s house arrest ‘brings agreement to a collapse’: Oyet

Published 54 mins ago

Govt to relocate Sudanese refugees from Renk to Malakal ahead of rainy season

Published 2 hours ago

UN rights commissions urges protection of civilians in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Kenya calls on South Sudan leaders to prioritize peace

Published 2 hours ago

‘You swore to lead, not to plunge this nation back into darkness’: Wais reminds South Sudan leaders

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.