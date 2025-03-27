IGAD urges maximum restraint, dialogue to resolve South Sudan conflict

DJIBOUTI (Eye Radio) – The IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu has called for maximum restraint and dialogue among South Sudan peace parties to resolve differences through inclusive and peaceful means.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Workneh reiterated the regional bloc’s readiness to mediation efforts and called upon regional and international partners to reinforce the imperative of preserving peace in South Sudan.

He said IGAD, which mediated the 2018 peace accord, expresses “alarm” over the reports indicating the house arrest of FVP Riek Machar and escalating insecurity in the country.

Dr. Workneh said the developments “seriously undermine the revitalized peace agreement and risk plunging the country back into violent conflict.”

Dr. Workneh recalled the communique of the 43rd Extraordinary IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government on 12th March 2025, calling on all parties to immediately refrain from unilateral actions that violate the spirit and letter of the peace accord.

He said the current trajectory, if unchecked, could lead to a collapse of the transitional process and a relapse into full-scale war, with devastating consequences for the people of South Sudan and the region at large.

The statement conclude that the people of South Sudan deserve lasting stability, not a return to conflict.

IGAD also reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and urged all stakeholders to act responsibly in the interest of peace and national unity.

