South Sudan, Ethiopia agree on border security, trade

Governors and administrators along the border of South Sudan and Ethiopia have reached understanding on a wide range of issues including infrastructure, security, and trade in a meeting in Addis Ababa.

The discussion focused on infrastructure development, security, migration, trade, and socio-cultural exchange.

The first Joint Border Administrators and Governors meeting, is seen as a foundational step towards building consensus on common interests as both countries are collaborating on a joint infrastructure development project.

On the 25th June 2024, the South Sudan National Assembly approved $778 million in funding for a highway project to connect South Sudan with Ethiopia.

This comes in the wake of past cross-border security issues that have affected the Gambella region in Ethiopia, sometimes spilling over to South Sudan.

Upper Nile Minister of Cabinet Affairs David Nyang, who represented the governor at the meeting, said the two sides agreed on concrete steps to enhance the security for more economic cooperation.

“We recognize that our shared border has at times been a source of tension and conflict and many issues occurred including open border immigration and customs issues displacement humanitarian concerns criminal activities,” he said, addressing the meeting.

He said the criminal activities include human trafficking, livestock smuggling and weak border management.

“This meeting presents an opportunity for us to strengthen our bilateral relations enhance border security and peace Foster economic cooperation and development address humanitarian concerns and displacement enhance trade and investment.”

“I would like to congratulate the two countries for signing the financial agreement that was ratified by South Sudan to build a cross-border highway.”

Ambassador Semaya K. Kumba, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan, described the meeting as a “milestone” in bilateral relations.

He emphasized that it will help in resolving shared challenges through mutual understanding.

Additionally, he acknowledged Ethiopia’s support during South Sudan’s struggle for independence and reiterated South Sudan’s dedication to implementing the agreed resolutions.

