Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Central Equatoria State government has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Ugandan military (UPDF) from parts of Kajo-Keji County, citing recent unauthorized incursions into South Sudanese territory.

The demand was issued in a statement published on the official Facebook page of the Governor’s Office, following an ordinary security meeting held on Tuesday, October 28, in Rajaf Payam, Juba County. The meeting was chaired by State Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel.

Speaking after the meeting, Leon Abe Brown, the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies, delivered a strong diplomatic appeal to Kampala.

He stressed that the presence of the UPDF is obstructing the return of displaced citizens.

“The Security Committee is calling upon the UPDF to vacate our territories in Kajo-Keji County and give space to our people during this cultivation season, allowing displaced residents to return home and rebuild their communities,” Minister Brown stated.

“We appeal to our sisterly nation, Uganda, to urgently review this situation and ensure their forces withdraw from our side of the border in line with international norms and the principles of sovereignty.”

The State government confirmed it is engaging with border communities and local leaders while working with national institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to resolve the issue through peaceful and diplomatic means.

The call for withdrawal comes months after a serious escalation in the area. In August, the UPDF attacked Kangapo II Payam in Kajo-Keji County, leading to clashes with South Sudanese joint security forces.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of at least five personnel on the South Sudan side and displaced thousands of civilians.

Following those deadly clashes, military heads from both countries agreed to work together to address the lingering border dispute.

Efforts to reach the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the UPDF for comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

