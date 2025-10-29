29th October 2025

Security wins public praise after major weapon seizure in Juba

Author: Madrama James | Published: 4 hours ago

Joint security forces assemble at the Buluk police playground in Juba on December 19, 2024, as part of their deployment to ensure safety during the festive season. - Credit: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

Some members of the public have commended the joint security forces for recovering more than 200 firearms during a recent search operation in Juba.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show yesterday, callers praised the forces for their performance and called for the disarmament campaign to be extended to other areas, including cattle camps.

However, others said it would be unfair to disarm certain communities while others remain armed.

“I would like to commend the joint operation forces for their excellent work,” said a caller spoke on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

“I urge that the disarmament efforts currently underway be extended to other areas, including those living in cattle camps. Focusing only on urban centers will not solve the problem; the security situation in villages will eventually deteriorate if weapons remain in those communities.

The government should consider integrating armed personnel into the national army, after which their attention can be shifted to civilian disarmament. It would be unfair to disarm only certain sections of communities while leaving others armed. I also appreciate the efforts of the CDF in the disarmament exercise,” added the caller.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector General Abraham Manyuat Peter has praised the joint operation forces for their professionalism during the recent search mission.

He said the number of complaints from the public during the operation was much lower compared to past exercises.

“Unlike previous operations, I received fewer complaints from the public this time, which indicates the professionalism and effectiveness of their efforts. The few or minor complaints we did receive were minimal compared to past experiences,” said General Manyuat.

The joint security forces recently displayed more than 200 firearms recovered during a series of search operations in Juba.

