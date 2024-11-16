Cattle keeper injured in wild animal attack in Aweil North

The Commissioner of Aweil North County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, reported that a cattle keeper was injured in an attack by a wild animal that had been roaming the area.



Commissioner Kiir Chan Wol reported that on Wednesday, November 13, at 10 pm, a cattle keeper named Lual Majok was attacked by a wild animal while tending his cattle.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Aweil Civil Hospital.

“On the 13th of this month [November], an unknown animal appeared in Aweil North County and attacked a herder named Atak Kuol Majok at 10 pm and seriously injured him,” said Kiir.

“He is now lying in the rectum receiving treatment at Aweil Civil Hospital. Yesterday, we received news of the appearance of this animal in some areas of the county,” he said.

The commissioner further revealed that similar sightings of the unknown wild animal have been reported in other parts of Aweil North County.

He urged residents to avoid sleeping outdoors and limit night-time movement, especially herders, who are advised to exercise caution.

Commissioner Kiir assured that local authorities are actively searching for the animal responsible for the attacks.

He called on the people of Aweil North to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary nighttime activities as the search for the animal continues.

“I appeal to the citizens of Aweil North County to be careful and not to sleep in open places, and also to the herders to be cautious,” he stated.

“I call on the young men and women not to move at night without a reason, while the authorities seek to identify the animal and arrest it.”

