Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

President Salva Kiir has appointed a 15-member delegation led by his senior advisor, Kuol Manyang, to negotiate the Nairobi peace process with holdout opposition groups.

The delegation’s reconstitution was revealed during the Presidency on Friday which called for an expeditious conclusion of the Tumaini consensus.

It comes almost a week after government failed to send its negotiating team to Nairobi for the resumption of the talks on Monday, even after President Kiir and Kenya’s Ruto agreed on the schedule.

The Office of the President said in a statement that top political leaders from various parties emphasized the urgency of finding a comprehensive solution to the ongoing political impasse.

Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak Manime said the meeting underscored the need for a united front in addressing the challenges facing the country.

“He also said the meeting resolved that negotiators should approach the talks with an open mind and a strong commitment to securing a durable peace for the people to pave the way for much-needed reforms,” the statement said.

On his part, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the political conflict by ensuring that all voices are heard and all parties are included in the discussions.

“To swiftly facilitate this process, President Kiir has appointed a 15-member negotiating team, led by Senior Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang Juuk, tasked with engaging holdout groups to reach an agreement on the political instability.”

“The call for instant action comes at a time when South Sudanese are yearning for sustainable peace, and the need for a peaceful resolution is critical for the nation’s future.”

