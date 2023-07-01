Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace

A group of Catholic bishops have called on the government and international observers to ensure full and speedy implementation of the 2018 peace accord that would pave way for a permanent constitution and a democratic transition next year.

The six-page document signed by 8 Bishops was addressed to the government of South Sudan, international community, churches and relief partners to encourage them to support the humanitarian needs and peace in the country.

The clergies said they acknowledge the relative peace – but said they are aware of “stagnation” in the implementation of the 2018 peace accord.

In the joint statement, the faith-based group said expediting the peace implementation will enable the country to repatriate the displaced persons and hold free and fair election next year.

“We appeal to the international community, we appeal to the government of national unity to at least expedite the implementation of the peace,” said Stephen Ameyu, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba while reading a joint statement on behalf of the bishops on Friday.

“Above all, we need the working out of the new constitution and make population count in order to know how many people are there in South Sudan, so that we can easily have election in the next year.”

Archbishop Ameyu added that the government must repatriate internally displaced persons and South Sudanese refugees from the region.

He further called on the South Sudanese people and the government to work for peace and reconciliation.

“This is the time where all of us expect to work for peace and reconciliation. These two things have been always illusive for us people of South Sudan,” he said.

“So, together with the government, bishops and all the faithful, we must all work for peace and reconciliation and I ask all of you to pray continually for these two important things, peace and reconciliation.”

The religious leaders said they are aware of the economic hardships and urged the government to stabilize the economy which they believe is the basis of stability.

The 2018 peace agreement ended seven years of deadly civil war and brought together former warring factions who have formed an interim government with a roadmap for elections.

But some or parts of the key provisions of the peace deal including security arrangement, reparation and repatriation of refugees and IDPs and the establishment of justice system as well as the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing have not been implemented.

With incidents of inter-communal violence reportedly being the major security threat in the country, activists, religious groups and the international community have raised alarm about communal tension and potential militia attacks, should the government fail to effectively intervene.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Under pressure from Mali junta, UN ends peacekeeping mission Previous Post