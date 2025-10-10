Catholic altar wine replaced after becoming a favourite in Kenyan bars

The Kenyan Catholic Church has introduced a new brand of altar wine for Holy Mass after the previous one became widely available in local bars.

Simply labelled Mass Wine, the new sacramental drink bears the coat of arms of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and an official signature to certify its authenticity.

“The newly approved wine is not for sale at any business outlet, but is imported and owned by the KCCB, and only distributed to the dioceses,” Archbishop of Nyeri Anthony Muheria told the BBC.

The move has been welcomed by the Catholic faithful, who believe that the previous brand had lost its sanctity due to its widespread use outside the church.

Wine is used at Mass to symbolise the blood of Jesus Christ and is normally drunk by the priest. On some occasions, it is given to the congregation as well.

The composition of the wine is regulated by the Catholic Church’s Canon Law, according to Archbishop Muheria.

“Vigilance on the quality and standards of the wine and hosts [bread used to symbolise the body of Christ] used in the Mass is given to the Catholic bishops of the country. This is reviewed from time to time,” the archbishop added.

The old wine, which was distributed by a local alcohol manufacturer, was widely sold in liquor shops, hotels, bars and supermarkets.

“It has become common that unfortunately, the former wine is readily available in secular outlets and bars,” Archbishop Muheria told the BBC.

After exploring several wine options, the Catholic Church in Kenya settled on a South African vintage.

The new wine was officially introduced for the first time to thousands of worshipers during this year’s National Prayer Day at the Subukia National Marian Shrine in Kenya’s Nakuru area on Saturday.

“This is the only wine that will be used in Mass celebrations across the country, going forward,” said Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba, the KCCB chairman, as he held a bottle of the new sacramental wine.

He directed all Catholic churches in the country to discontinue use of the old wine and urged priests to familiarise themselves with the new distribution guidelines and authorised outlets.

“This assures purity from source.”

The label on the new wine reads: “The fruit of the vine and the work of human hands will become our cup of joy” – a reflection of the wine’s sacred purpose.

Altar wine, popularly known as divai in Swahili language, is consumed differently across dioceses, depending on the liturgical season and the level of church activity.

Demand peaks during Easter, Christmas, and other major religious events.

Some members of the Catholic community welcomed the introduction of the new wine, expressing concern that the old was being sold casually in shops like any ordinary drink, diminishing its sacred significance.

“It is a valid step toward preserving the sacredness of the Eucharist and ensuring that only properly prepared wine is used for Mass,” one Catholic told BBC.

Many of Kenya’s Christians are Catholic – about 10 million people, or 20% of the population, according to government statistics.

Other Christians belong to a variety of evangelical churches and other denominations, including the Anglican Church of Kenya and the Presbyterian Church.

