NCA calls for more support for women and youth in tech development

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has called for more support to help young people and women take part in digital transformation efforts in South Sudan.

This comes after the country joined 26 other African nations in Lusaka, Zambia, on October 7 to discuss the future of digital governance in Africa.

Speaking to SSBC, Dr. Labanya Margret Mathya, Director of Corporate Affairs at the NCA, said involving youth and women is key to innovation and protecting the country’s national interests and security.

She said the public service offers a strong platform to fast-track digital transformation due to its large workforce.

“Let’s give the young people and women space into this arena. That way you because they still have new good ideas. They are young and they are able to translate what they are starting into actual tools, into actual products. The other part is we should create an entry through the public service.

“You know public service has got a very big and bulk number of personnel. So, if we create them as an entry into, digitization, and digital transformation, then we will move towards transforming our country,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mabe Emmanuel Michael, the Secretary-General of the Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF), stressed the importance of investing in digital infrastructure.

He pointed out that fibre optic projects, supported by the World Bank, are helping to boost connectivity, including cables from the Kenyan border to Juba, then to Renk and Aweil.

He added that connections from Uganda through Liquid Telecom and the Mwai network are also supporting South Sudan’s digital agenda.

“…the project for construction of the data centre is also a very important infrastructure that will help the government to roll out the digital transformation strategy,” he said.

Officials say the planned national data center will also play a key role in supporting government digital services.

