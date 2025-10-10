Advocates raise alarm over child marriage ahead of Girl Child Day

Rights activists are calling for stronger efforts to end early and forced marriages in South Sudan, as the country prepares to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

The campaigners say every girl has the right to education and to reach her full potential without being forced into marriage.

They are urging parents and guardians to support girls in staying in school and completing their education.

Sharon Mukanyi, Head of Protection at Save the Children in South Sudan, said the issue of child marriage requires a united effort to address harmful beliefs and social norms.

“What we want to see is that we need to see girls continuously be in schools. And both boys and girls also being protected from all forms of violence when it comes to them also being able to survive, being able to learn and being able to be protected,” She was while speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn show on Friday.

Nancy Deng, a girl child rights advocate at Plan International, encouraged young girls to speak out for their rights and continue fighting to end child marriage.

“Let’s continue to hold on and continue to voice our ideas and our thoughts to help and to advocate for every girl, even those that don’t have the voice to do so,” she said.

For her part, Charity Dennis Mogga, a Senior Inspector at the National Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, called on mothers to guide their daughters on the value of education and good behavior.

She also urged communities to keep girls in school until they complete their studies before considering marriage.

“Teach them how to be good girls, importance of education, how to cook and to take care of visitors, that will keep them busy and will not have time to think about marriage. When she goes to another community in future, she will be educated, respected and with good tradition,” she said.

Tomorrow, October 11, South Sudan will join the rest of the world in celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child.

This year’s theme is: “Ending Child Marriage and Unions.”

The day aims to raise awareness about the unique challenges girls face and promote their rights to education, leadership, and personal freedom.

