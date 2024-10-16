Calm returns to Wonduruba after gruesome killings

Relative calm has returned to Central Equatoria’ Woundurba with displaced persons piecemeal starting to return to their houses in the area following the gruesome killing of at least 10 young men last week, according to a local official.

On 9th October 2024, at least ten young were killed by armed men in Woundurba Payam of Central Equatoria State.

The local authority said the incident occurred after a military offensive against National Salvation Front forces in the outskirts of the Wonduruba.

Local administrator Towongo Stephen says the local population started coming to their houses and going about their farming activities.

“Wounduruba is fair and at least people are coming one-by-one to the houses. Before that this area affected with 200 houses left empty, so they are gathering back slowly.

“Today, some tried to go to their farms but those at the funeral are still there.



He added that the market in the area also reopened today.

“The market also reopened today and one motorbike managed to go to Lainya successfully.”

Central Equatoria State earlier condemned the incident and pledged to bring the perpetrators to book.