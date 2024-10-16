‘Bambe Ma Kaimo’ star Simon Kero left stranded in Juba

The celebrated Yambio traditional singer claimed he was left stranded in the capital after performing at a mega event on October 11, 2024, alongside artists like Tasha K Exodus.

Kero’s initial excitement turned to distress when he found himself without food or funds post-performance.

“I accepted the invitation despite it being the cultivating season,” Kero explained.

“They promised to pay me 300,000 SSP and arranged my travel, but after the event, I was left in the hotel with nothing. I had to call my son to stay with him.”

Kero recounted his journey to Juba, starting at 5 a.m. and arriving at 5 p.m., only to endure a rough motorcycle ride that left him bruised.

While the event drew a large crowd, a misunderstanding over payment led to halted communication between Kero and the organizers.

According to Charles Wodi, one of the event organizers, “We brought Simon with the fees he requested. After the program, he chose to stay longer to visit relatives. We asked him to communicate when he was ready to return, but we were surprised by his Facebook post about his situation.”

Tasha K Exodus, who also performed at the event, weighed in on the issue, stating, “I didn’t know about this, but it seems the payment agreement wasn’t clear. There were discussions about him wanting 1,000,000 SSP, but he ended up receiving 300,000 SSP, with promises to add more later.”

Simon Kero, a 56-year-old father of five, has recently faced health challenges exacerbated by the pressure of his situation.

Though he received 200,000 SSP from organizers for his hospital bill, he is still seeking assistance for transportation back to his village to continue farming.

“Given the weather changes and my age, I fell ill,” Kero shared. “I urgently need help for my transportation to return to my family and farming.”