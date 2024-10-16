17th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Music | News   |   ‘Bambe Ma Kaimo’ star Simon Kero left stranded in Juba

‘Bambe Ma Kaimo’ star Simon Kero left stranded in Juba

Author: Diko Andrew | Published: 9 hours ago

Simon Kero, famed for his hit "Bambey bi Kiymot - Courtesy

Renowned South Sudanese traditional musician from Yambio, Simon Kero, famous for his hit “Bambe Ma Kaimo,” claims he is stranded in Juba following a recent concert.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded 1

Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded

Published October 14, 2024

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister 2

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister

Published October 15, 2024

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency 3

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency

Published October 11, 2024

S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed 4

S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed

Published October 15, 2024

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image 5

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image

Published October 10, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Calm returns to Wonduruba after gruesome killings

Published 9 hours ago

‘Bambe Ma Kaimo’ star Simon Kero left stranded in Juba

Published 9 hours ago

OPINION: Water tankers strike: A call to action for South Sudan’s leadership

Published 10 hours ago

Governor Jadalla calls for grassroots dialogues with armed opposition groups

Published 10 hours ago

442 civilians killed, 297 injured in 2024 second quarter -UNMISS

Published 12 hours ago

Akuei urges parties to engage in ‘honest dialogue’ to overcome mistrust

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.