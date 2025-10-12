Abyei official praises Ngok, Twic communities for upholding peace

The Minister of Information in the Abyei Administrative Area has commended the Ngok and Twic communities for maintaining peace despite recent clashes between government and opps forces in the area.

Minister Youhana Akol’s remarks follow deadly clashes between members of the SPLA-IO and SSPDF, both deployed as part of the VIP protection forces in the area.

The fighting reportedly left 15 soldiers dead and displaced dozens of families.

Earlier this year in April, youths from Twic in Warrap State and Ngok Dinka of Abyei signed a peace agreement aimed at ending repeated conflicts between the two communities.

The peace dialogue, held from 9th to 14th April in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, was organized by the Ministry of Peacebuilding in collaboration with UNMISS, UNISFA, and supported by humanitarian partners.

As part of the deal, a joint committee was formed with representatives from both sides to monitor the Cessation of Hostilities, investigate violations, and report to the relevant authorities and local leaders.

The two groups also denounced hate speech and online propaganda targeting each other.

“Therefore, we say that despite the events that have occurred so far, the movement is very smooth and people are traveling from Abyei to Twic and from there to Wau. Therefore, we say that life has returned to normal between the two regions,” he said.

Minister Akol commended both communities for their commitment to peace, saying the recent fighting among VIP protection forces did not disrupt movement between the regions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter