27th October 2024
World Bank offers to renovate Ministry of Higher Education Headquarters

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

The building housing the Ministry of Higher Education in Malakia, Juba, has been rented from its owner since 2023 — Credit: Eye Radio/Koang Pal Chang

The World Bank has offered to fund the renovation of the Ministry of Higher Education’s headquarters on Juba-Yei Road, as announced by the Minister of Information and Communication.

Michael Makuei, the government spokesperson, made this announcement following the Council of Ministers meeting in Juba on Friday, October 25, 2024.

In early 2023, the Ministry of Higher Education relocated to a building in Malakia after the previous rented facility in Konyo-Konyo developed structural cracks.

According to Makuei, the World Bank will oversee the renovation of the Ministry of Higher Education’s headquarters.

He says the Ministry also has requested essential infrastructure improvements, including enhanced security, an extension of electricity, and the relocation of the nearby checkpoint.

“The World Bank has offered to fund the renovation, and the Ministry requested these improvements because the building is located outside Juba-Yei Road,” said Makuei.

“The Minister requested enhanced security, an extension of electricity, and improvements to the road. Additionally, he asked for the nearby checkpoint to be relocated, as the building is situated just after it,” he explained.

“The checkpoint will be moved beyond the building, and these requests have been approved by the relevant ministers, who were directed to take action accordingly. That concluded our meeting today [Friday, October 25],” he stated.

