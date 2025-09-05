South Sudan fall 4-1 to DRC in front of packed Juba National Stadium

The Bright Stars fell 4-1 to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, despite massive home support at the Juba National Stadium.

South Sudan hosted the DRC in a crucial qualifier match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The stadium was filled to capacity, with thousands of fans in attendance, including ministers and members of the National Legislative Assembly.

Despite the electric atmosphere, South Sudan struggled on the pitch as the visitors secured a convincing win to stay on top of the group standings.

The Congolese side opened the scoring in the 13th minute through C. Bakamu and doubled their lead in the 35th minute.

South Sudan tried to respond but conceded again in added time of the first half when M. Mbaku scored to make it 3-0 before the break.

DRC added a fourth goal in the 56th minute, putting the game beyond reach.

The Bright Stars pulled one back in the 68th minute, giving the home fans a brief moment of celebration, but it was not enough to change the result.

The match ended 4-1 in favour of DRC, who now lead the group with 16 points.

South Sudan remain at the bottom of the table with only two points, putting their qualification hopes in serious doubt.

The Bright Stars have three matches remaining — against Togo, Senegal, and Mauritania. They will travel to Mauritania to face the host nation on the 19th of this month in the Mauritanian capital.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist questions lack of services despite record collection of non-oil revenue Previous Post