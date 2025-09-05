5th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   South Sudan fall 4-1 to DRC in front of packed Juba National Stadium

South Sudan fall 4-1 to DRC in front of packed Juba National Stadium

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 6 hours ago

Bright Stars playing their Congolese counterparts - courtesy

The Bright Stars fell 4-1 to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, despite massive home support at the Juba National Stadium.

South Sudan hosted the DRC in a crucial qualifier match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The stadium was filled to capacity, with thousands of fans in attendance, including ministers and members of the National Legislative Assembly.

Despite the electric atmosphere, South Sudan struggled on the pitch as the visitors secured a convincing win to stay on top of the group standings.

The Congolese side opened the scoring in the 13th minute through C. Bakamu and doubled their lead in the 35th minute.

South Sudan tried to respond but conceded again in added time of the first half when M. Mbaku scored to make it 3-0 before the break.

DRC added a fourth goal in the 56th minute, putting the game beyond reach.

The Bright Stars pulled one back in the 68th minute, giving the home fans a brief moment of celebration, but it was not enough to change the result.

The match ended 4-1 in favour of DRC, who now lead the group with 16 points.

South Sudan remain at the bottom of the table with only two points, putting their qualification hopes in serious doubt.

The Bright Stars have three matches remaining — against Togo, Senegal, and Mauritania. They will travel to Mauritania to face the host nation on the 19th of this month in the Mauritanian capital.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 1

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official 2

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official

Published August 31, 2025

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile 3

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

Published September 1, 2025

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream 4

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream

Published August 31, 2025

Parliament summons Finance Minister, BoSS Governor over cash shortage 5

Parliament summons Finance Minister, BoSS Governor over cash shortage

Published September 1, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Business leaders urge gov’t to end arbitrary taxes and harassment of traders

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan fall 4-1 to DRC in front of packed Juba National Stadium

Published 6 hours ago

Activist questions lack of services despite record collection of non-oil revenue

Published 6 hours ago

Juba Airport Chief reports major upgrades underway

Published 7 hours ago

Parliament ratifies four UAE agreements in a single session

Published 9 hours ago

Bright Stars host DR Congo for world cup qualifier at Juba Stadium

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.