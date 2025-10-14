Bright Stars ends World Cup qualifying campaign with draw against Togo

South Sudan’s national football team has wrapped up their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Togo in the final round of the African qualifiers.

The match was marked by strong tactical discipline and solid defensive organization from both sides.

The Bright Stars entered the game with high fighting spirit and a clear desire to win, as head coach Simon James adopted a compact defensive structure that gave the team balance and stability.

Simon made tactical changes in midfield by introducing Mario and Mandela alongside Chan Peter, following their previous match against Senegal. The move helped to provide more control and structure in the middle of the pitch.

Chan and Mandela dropped deep to support the defenders and help in the build-up, while Mario operated between the lines — playing as both a playmaker and a box-to-box midfielder.

On the left flank, Okasha contributed to quick transitions and build-up play, while Kiir and Data added width on the wings.

Togo dominated possession and circulated the ball across the flanks in search of space, but their slow tempo limited attacking threats.

The match ended in a 0–0 draw. South Sudan earned one point to reach five points and remain second from the bottom in Group B, while Togo moved to eight points and now sit in fourth place.

The race for World Cup qualification in Group B remains undecided. Senegal, who lead the group with 21 points, are set to face Mauritania, while DR Congo, on 18 points, take on Sudan later today.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde has secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Ghana.

Notably, Tunisia qualified for the World Cup without suffering a single defeat or conceding a goal — a strong defensive record.

Africa will have nine direct slots at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. A tenth African team could qualify through the intercontinental playoffs.

The qualifiers conclude tonight with key fixtures including:

South Africa vs. Rwanda

Nigeria vs. Benin

Ivory Coast vs. Kenya

Gabon vs. Burundi

Senegal vs. Mauritania

DR Congo vs. Sudan

