Mayendit County: Malaria cases soar as floods destroy health facilities

Authorities in Mayendit County, Unity State, say cases of malaria have increased due to ongoing flooding that has submerged several health facilities.

County Commissioner Marco Joung Magok told Eye Radio on Monday that the health situation has worsened, with malaria being the most commonly reported illness.

He said most residents do not have mosquito nets, and the area has not received malaria vaccines.

Commissioner Marco said while some humanitarian aid was received in the past, it is not enough to meet the needs of the affected population.

“Regarding malaria cases: yes, the water came, and due to the flooding, the number of cases has increased. Most people need mosquito nets, and while some items have been distributed, they are not enough. We are still requesting more support for the people. Right now, there is no help available, and we have not received any malaria vaccines,” Commissioner Marco appealed.

He added that the floods have also damaged important health facilities across the county.

Marco said most Primary Health Care Units, or PHCUs, have been submerged by floodwaters, leaving only two health centres operational, one in Rubkuai, the county headquarters, and another in Kok Payam.

“We have a PHC in Rubkuai, which is the headquarters of Mayendit. In some Payams, we had PHCUs, but they have been submerged by floods. In other areas, the PHCs are also under water. We are now left with only a few — one in Tutnyang, another in Rubkuai, and one in Kuk. These are the only remaining ones. The rest have already been submerged,” he said.

Local authorities are appealing for urgent support from health partners and humanitarian agencies to help contain the health crisis and restore services in flood-hit areas.

