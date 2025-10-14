Mujung tasks finance ministry with enhancing revenue to support government operations

14th October 2025

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 10 hours ago

Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel of Central Equatoria State - Photo credit: Central Equatoria State Governor's Press Unit

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The governor of Central Equatoria State Rabi Mujung Emmanuel has directed the state ministry of finance and planning to enhance their efforts in revenue collection for affective operations of the government institutions and improve service delivery.

The directive was announced on Monday, October 13, by State Minister of Information and Communication, Patrick Nyarsuk, after an extraordinary council of ministers meeting in Juba.

According to Minister Nyarsuk, Governor Mujung stressed his commitment to ensuring the state government operates effectively by having funds mobilised and released on time.

“The governor emphasized his commitment to work with all the institutions, all the ministries to make sure that the timely implementation of all the memos is implemented, and looking into how operational cost of line institutions, and timely payment of salaries of civil servants are to be implemented,” Nyarsuk stated.

The Governor’s first step was to direct the Minister of Finance to present a strategic plan.

Nyarsuk confirmed that the plan outlines how the Ministry will provide operational costs to all line institutions, guaranteeing they are “effectively functioning to deliver services” to the public.

EDITORIAL NOTEThis story has been updated for accuracy to correct earlier headline and lead.

