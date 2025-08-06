Officials appeals to MSF to reconsider suspension of services in Yei, Morobo

The commissioners of Morobo and Yei River counties in Central Equatoria State are urging the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to reconsider its decision to suspend operations in the two areas.

They say hundreds of thousands of people could lose access to vital healthcare services.

The appeal comes after MSF suspended its activities in the counties on Tuesday, following a series of abductions targeting its staff.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio yesterday, the organization said it would pause operations for six weeks due to ongoing insecurity affecting its personnel.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Morobo County Commissioner Charles Data said the decision by MSF came as a shock to the local population.

He said the security threats highlighted by MSF are not unique to Morobo, but a countrywide challenge.

“We are also asking MSF that what happened is not only in Morobo but a country wide problem, I want to say that it has taken the move but should think of the people who will suffer without them so they should also have a revised word,” he said.

Commissioner Data added that over 100,000 people, including members of the host community, internally displaced persons, and returnees, depend on MSF for medical assistance.

He is now calling on the government to engage in talks to improve security in the area.

“When you take the host community, population of the IDPs and the returnees it is over 100,000 people yarning for medical assistance so it is a very big population. We are pleading to the government to negotiate for a better security in Morobo,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Yei River County Commissioner, Emmanuel Taban, said relying too much on humanitarian agencies for essential services often ends in disappointment.

He said he would not comment further until the six-week suspension period announced by MSF is over.

“They have already taken their decision and my reaction will not change anything, as a government our dependence on these partners is always disappointing. Let me see after six weeks what will they do, I will reserve my reaction for after the six weeks,” he said.

MSF has been one of the leading health service providers in the region, especially in hard-to-reach areas where public health services are limited.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter