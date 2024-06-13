Pibor cut off by poor roads network as isolated areas starve

The Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor said poor transportation network has cut off the hunger-affected areas of Pochalla and Jebel Boma, blocking commercial and aid supplies from Juba.

On Monday, Pibor Information Minister confirmed a dire hunger caused by dry spell in the isolated territories, where there is hardly any mean of transport from Juba.

Oleyo Akuer said the region is severely affected and an unspecified number of people have starved to death in Pochalla and Jebel Boma.

Pibor Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi revealed the dire situation, adding that there are no food commodities reaching the two areas.

He said the local airstrip in Pibor cannot accommodate a big aircraft due to its poor condition, while the Juba-Bor-Pibor Road is inaccessible.

“There is no food commodities that reached Boma, and Greater Pochalla is one of the counties that has no roads and there is no food that can reach our people there so there is a looming hunger in that particular area,” he said.

“The only challenge is the issue of the roads. If you have humanitarian assistance that you want to deliver at this point now, there is no way.”

“The flights are very expensive and even the type of airstrip that we have in greater Pibor can not accommodate a big plane. The planes that land in Pochalla and Pibor is the small one that takes only 12 people or 1 ton of any commodity so it is not enough.”

Boyoi, who met the National Minister of Humanitarian Affairs on Tuesday, said the national government is willing to intervene but the transport barrier remains a challenge.

The chief administrator said plans are underway to either consider building a highway from Juba direct to Pibor or turn to neighboring Ethiopia for delivery route.

“If we fail to open a road from Juba to GPAA, then we are bordering Ethiopia and it is one of the projects, and we are engaging the national government.”

For his part, the National Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Albino Atak said the ministry has a planned to reach out to the its partners to address the hunger in the area.

“I met the chief administrator of Pibor who managed to brief me on the humanitarian situation in the area. According to his report there is a great impact of this looming floods that is going to affect a lot of areas and many people in the administration.”

“Also issues of hunger that has been existing and the problem of no road that If there is assistance it may not reach the needy people, plus the request that I should visit to go and assess the humanitarian situation.”

“I also assured him that the ministry is also mobilizing support from friendly countries that will solve issues of hunger in the administration.”

Two United Nations agencies have projected the highest level of food insecurity in 18 hotspots in the world, with South Sudan, Palestine, Sudan and Mali set to suffer famine from June to October 2024.

The early warning report released by World Food Program (WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), highlights the urgent need for assistance to prevent famine and dire hunger crises in the four countries.

