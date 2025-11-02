2nd November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | National News | News   |   Digital spaces turning into frontline for GBV, advocates warn at Juba women’s conference

Digital spaces turning into frontline for GBV, advocates warn at Juba women’s conference

Author: Irene Jackson | Published: 9 hours ago

Facebook and Tiktok logos. (Illustration).

Digital advocates have warned that online spaces have become a new front for gender-based violence. The concerns were raised during the 5th National Women Conference on Women, Peace and Security, held in Juba over the weekend.

Speakers said that while technology has connected people across borders, it has also opened new avenues for abuse — especially against women.

Information Technology expert Yine Yineki, founder of Go Girls Initiative ICT, said gender-based violence is now shifting from physical spaces to the digital world.

“Do you know that today gender-based violence has manifested more into the online spaces compared to physical? It’s like it’s happening physically but being amplified online.”

Yineki urged policymakers to design stronger protection measures suited to this evolving digital landscape.

Civil society activist Joice Makier highlighted the empowering side of technology, saying digital platforms can amplify women’s voices, connect communities, and even help detect early signs of conflict.

“Technology is very significant in amplifying women’s voices. When physical access is limited, we can use digital spaces to connect and listen to women in remote areas.”

Makier added that with the right digital tools, communities can track hate speech and shape more effective peace interventions.

Meanwhile, Poni Henry, a communications and digital-development advocate, called for greater accountability in online spaces — especially among men.

“It takes all of us, inclusive of the men, who are the main perpetrators. Let’s not come here with the agenda of ‘not all men.’ Everyone must take responsibility.”

Organizers of the Juba conference emphasized that the digital age demands both stronger safeguards for women and greater inclusion in shaping technology for peace and security.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections 1

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published October 27, 2025

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’ 2

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published October 28, 2025

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji 3

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji

Published October 29, 2025

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns 4

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns

Published October 29, 2025

Second phase of vital Juba–Nimule Road rehabilitation kicks off – Govt. announces 5

Second phase of vital Juba–Nimule Road rehabilitation kicks off – Govt. announces

Published October 28, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Relatives extend help to Mundri East displaced persons as aid delays persist

Published 5 hours ago

BoSS officially opens currency centre in Rumbek, boosting financial access and youth

Published 7 hours ago

Digital spaces turning into frontline for GBV, advocates warn at Juba women’s conference

Published 9 hours ago

South Sudan passport falls to 97th globally, 6th in Africa in 2025 -Henley Passport Index

Published November 1, 2025

Experts urge strengthened legal aid, support systems for GBV survivors

Published November 1, 2025

JEDCO’s scheduled tariff reduction date takes effect 

Published November 1, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.