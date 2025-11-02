Digital spaces turning into frontline for GBV, advocates warn at Juba women’s conference

Digital advocates have warned that online spaces have become a new front for gender-based violence. The concerns were raised during the 5th National Women Conference on Women, Peace and Security, held in Juba over the weekend.

Speakers said that while technology has connected people across borders, it has also opened new avenues for abuse — especially against women.

Information Technology expert Yine Yineki, founder of Go Girls Initiative ICT, said gender-based violence is now shifting from physical spaces to the digital world.

“Do you know that today gender-based violence has manifested more into the online spaces compared to physical? It’s like it’s happening physically but being amplified online.”

Yineki urged policymakers to design stronger protection measures suited to this evolving digital landscape.

Civil society activist Joice Makier highlighted the empowering side of technology, saying digital platforms can amplify women’s voices, connect communities, and even help detect early signs of conflict.

“Technology is very significant in amplifying women’s voices. When physical access is limited, we can use digital spaces to connect and listen to women in remote areas.”

Makier added that with the right digital tools, communities can track hate speech and shape more effective peace interventions.

Meanwhile, Poni Henry, a communications and digital-development advocate, called for greater accountability in online spaces — especially among men.

“It takes all of us, inclusive of the men, who are the main perpetrators. Let’s not come here with the agenda of ‘not all men.’ Everyone must take responsibility.”

Organizers of the Juba conference emphasized that the digital age demands both stronger safeguards for women and greater inclusion in shaping technology for peace and security.

