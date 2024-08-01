Basketball: South Sudan lose to USA 103-86 at Paris Olympics

South Sudan basketball are counting on their last game against Serbia in Group C to survive the group stages of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games having lost to quarterfinals-bound Team USA 103-86 on Wednesday night.

South Sudan were leading by by two points in the first few minutes of the game before the Americans took control in a 25-4 run that saw Bam Adebayo score 18 points and Kevin Durant netting 14 in the first half.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards and LeBron James scored 13 and 12 points respectively, while Nuni Omot topped the score for South Sudan with 21 points, followed by Carlik Jones with 18 and Bul Kuol added 16.

The U.S. led 55-36 at the half and had assists on 17 of its 19 field goals, as the Americans ended up shooting 53 percent overall and 43 percent from 3.

South Sudan opened their Olympic debut in high spirit after hammering Puerto Rico 90-79, at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium on July 28.

The Bright Stars also came close to shocking Team USA on July 20 before losing by a point, after beating Great Britain and Portugal in the Olympic warm-up matches.

South Sudan, which is in the third position of Group C will face Serbia on August 3 and a win would propel them to the quarterfinals, while Puerto Rico has been eliminated.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held Saturday night, and all four quarterfinal games will be played Tuesday in Paris.

