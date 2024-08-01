Sudan junta appoints new envoy to South Sudan

Sudan’s Designate Ambassador to South Sudan Isam Mohamed Karar has presented copies of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, pending approval from President Salva Kiir.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Minister Ramadan Mohammed Goc welcomed the Ambassador Designate to the country and emphasized the importance of the Sudanese diplomatic mission in the country.

Minister Goc reportedly underscored that Sudan is an important historical and social ally to South Sudan and that the two countries have relied on each other in many ways.

The statement further said Ambassador Designate Karar pledged to work with the South Sudan government towards strengthening bilateral relations that enhance socioeconomic, cultural, and political aspects between the two countries.

Following the submission of his documents to the South Sudan foreign ministry, Ambassador Karar is preparing for an official presentation of his credentials to the country’s Chief Diplomat, the President.

Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been gripped by vicious civil war fought between the junta under General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and triggered one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory and the largest internal displacement crisis in the world.

Fighting continues daily in several parts of Sudan, with both sides accused of war crimes including the deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and blocking humanitarian aid.

South Sudan has treaded carefully in the ongoing Sudan war, maintaining recognition of the Sudanese army as the legitimate government, but keeping communication channels open for the paramilitary RSF.

Juba also continues to present itself as a credible mediator to the conflict, which poses a direct threat to its key national interest – the crude oil export through Sudan.

