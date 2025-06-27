Bar Association condemns Gumbo-Sherikat gang rape, pledges legal aid

The South Sudan Bar Association has condemned the gang rape of Gumbo Shirikat girl, captured in a disturbing video on social media, and pledged legal support for the victim and the family.

Stephen Martin Nyichar, the Secretary General of the association, urged the public to refrain from sharing the graphic footage and related contents on social media.

Nyichar, who spoke to Eye Radio this morning, said the dissemination of such material is not only prohibited but criminalized under the South Sudan Penal Code Act of 2008.

“The South Sudan Bar Association strongly condemns the recent horrific gang rape of a young girl by eight youths in Gumbo Shirikat,” said Nyichar.

“This detestable act of sexual violence, perpetrated by criminal elements in Juba, represents a grave assault on the victim’s fundamental rights and the moral fabric of our nation. The South Sudan Bar Association extends its deepest sympathies to the young survivor and her family during this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

He further stated that the offence also constitutes a severe violation of the victim’s fundamental right to privacy.

Nyichar added that the South Sudan Bar Association will provide comprehensive pro bono legal service to the young victim and her family.

“The South Sudan Bar Association is fully committed to providing comprehensive pro bono legal service to the young victim pledge to stand by her and her family, offering unwavering legal support until justice is fully served and accountability is achieved,” he said.

Following the circulation of disturbing footage of the rape yesterday, Police in Gumbo Sherikat arrested four young men accused of the gang rape.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, human rights activists calling for an end to gender-based violence.

