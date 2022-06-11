11th June 2022
Aweil child-molesting death row inmate transferred to Wau Prison

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Sabir Abu Sam 42 (tallest and left) was convicted to death for raping and killing a toddler in Aweil on 30t May 2022. | File photo.

Police in Northern Bahr El Ghazal State have said the death row convict, who molested and murdered a five-year-old in the state has been transferred to Wau Central Prison.

The state Police Spokesperson Captain Guot Guot Akol confirmed to Eye Radio, that convict Saber Abu Sam was transferred to Wau Prison where he will be waiting for his execution.

“Sabir was transported yesterday 10th June 2022 under escort of all security agencies in the state to Wau main prison to wait for execution,” said captain Guot in a press statement.

Recenlty, the Hight Court in Aweil, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State sentenced Saber Abu Sam to death by hanging, for raping and killing five-year-old Abuk Lual, last month.

The Court also convicted his associate, Omer Mohamed Omer to five years in jail for screening and harboring the rape perpetrator while he was on the run.

The police official Captain Guot Akol also dispelled rumors that the inmate has escaped from prison.

“It came to our notice that the legal procedures that the authority are putting in place have been derailed with devastating rumors in regards to Abuk Lual Lual case. And to assure you, the crimes Sabir committed isn’t condoned by anyone including the police,” he said.

On Friday, a social media post claimed without evidence that ‘child predators’ have escaped Aweil prison.

However, police chief Guot Akol dismissed the social media post as fake news.

The police said the convict is transferred to Wau Prison where he will have to wait until the 15-day period of appeal are exhausted.

“We are all waiting for legal 15 days of appeal. We reached ten days yesterday without appeal so the procedures toward implementation has to start. Second, we all know that only three states namely, Wau, Juba and Malakal fall under legal category of execution, death execution.”

Captain Akol assures the public that the execution of the inmate will be placed live upon the consent of the prison authority.

