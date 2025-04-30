30th April 2025
South Sudan crude oil finally reaches Port Sudan



Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Landlocked South Sudan relies on Port Sudan to export its crude oil to international market. (Photo: Courtesy).

PORT SUDAN, (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Petroleum has announced that South Sudan’s crude oil export has reached the marine terminal at Port Sudan for the first time and is ready for shipping to the international market.

This comes four months after the detained Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol announced the resumption of oil production in Upper Nile State – following painstaking repair on a ruptured pipeline transporting 60 percent of the country’s oil export.

The incident caused by the devastating war in Sudan, forced Khartoum to declare force majeure in March 2024 and plunged South Sudan into economic turmoil since then.

However, the pipeline has been fixed and operations at Blocks 3 & 7 commenced on January 8, 2025, facilitated by China National Petroleum Company (CNPC), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), and South Sudan Tri Ocean (SSTO).

Speaking on the state-rum TV, SSBC from Port Sudan on Tuesday, Mohamed Lino, the Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Petroleum, confirmed the arrival of the crude oil at the terminal.

“I grab this opportunity to congratulate BAPCO for the big achievement that we all followed in the last few days by having the crude oil from South Sudan reach the marine terminal safely and being ready actually to export,” Lino said.

According to him, the crude oil is ready now for the exportation to international market.

“This is good news because we in South Sudan have been since last year staying in difficulties because of the loss of crude from there. As all of you know, this is the major share of the crude oil production in South Sudan which got halted for a whole one year.”

“But thank God, with your efforts and your dedication, we are able to bring this back now so thank you so much and we hope that all our discussion today will all input into the better and improvement of the industry and also our performance.”

 

 

