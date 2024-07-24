3 SSPDF officers killed in Kajo-Keji over salary deduction

At least three SSPDF army officers lost their lives in a tragic shooting incident at a military barracks in Kajokeji County earlier this week.

The violence erupted following a dispute between a soldier and his superior over salary payment, as reported by the area commissioner.

Phanuel Dumo reported that Sergeant Deng Deng Ajak protested the deduction from his salary by picking up his gun and shooting Major Santino Lungar, the administration chief.

The gunfire also resulted in the tragic death of another officer who was sitting alongside Major Santino.

“There was a misunderstanding between a major in charge of administration and one of the military intelligence. The cause of the conflict was because salary was brought and then I think there was a sort of deduction.

“For deduction, a person needs to be convinced why it is taking place and I think that person did not want his money to be deducted. The difference arose from there.

“So, he walked away, got the gun and shot the major and another person.

After killing the two senior officers, Sergeant Victor Deng tried to escape but was also eliminated by soldiers guarding the barrack.

“He attempted to run away, then the soldier guarding the barrack shot him dead.”

